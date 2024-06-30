Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.