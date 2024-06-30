Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Increased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Federated Hermes worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

