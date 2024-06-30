Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 2,827 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after acquiring an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $112,910,000 after buying an additional 546,389 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

American Express Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

