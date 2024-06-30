Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 629.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 125,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

