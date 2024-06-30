Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

