Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 110.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after buying an additional 187,572 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after buying an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:BC opened at $72.77 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

