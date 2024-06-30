Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.41. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

