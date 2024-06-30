Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 48.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $126.08 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $125.66 and a 52 week high of $179.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

