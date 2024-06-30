Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2,057.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $173.48 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

