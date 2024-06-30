Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
Insider Activity at Valero Energy
In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Valero Energy Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
