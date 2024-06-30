Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

