Romano Brothers AND Company Has $537,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $58,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on O. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

