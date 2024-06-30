Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 1,485 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 134.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

