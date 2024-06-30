Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.20

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 238609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $536.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,813 shares in the company, valued at $338,548.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $14,694,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,061,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

