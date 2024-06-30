OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.78.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $307.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.83. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,134 shares of company stock worth $12,232,169 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

