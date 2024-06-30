Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Increased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 480.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 134,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

