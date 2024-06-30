Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7,267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 550,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 542,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,020,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

