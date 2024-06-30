PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after acquiring an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.31.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

