Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 180 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,889,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $270.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

