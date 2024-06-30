Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.86

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 15499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.
Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend
Subsea 7 Company Profile
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
