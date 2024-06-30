Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,200.1% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.