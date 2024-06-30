Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.30% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $7,493,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

