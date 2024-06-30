Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys Shares of 1,141 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $62,020,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $172.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $131.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

