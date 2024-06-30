Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 989 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

PEP opened at $164.93 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.