Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 14,870 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 132.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 0.6 %

BIB opened at $59.26 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

