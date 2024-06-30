Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.94. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $199.70.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

