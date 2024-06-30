Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10,278.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 8,518,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,324,000 after buying an additional 8,436,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $16,790,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,917.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 104,059 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 63,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $2,297,000.

UPRO opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.57. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

