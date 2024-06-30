Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.51

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.51 and last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 3210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.41.

Los Andes Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.82 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

In related news, Director Warren Philip Gilman bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,700.00. Company insiders own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

