NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Up 4.8%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.98. 438,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 842,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

