Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 421,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 645% from the previous session’s volume of 56,587 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $47.78.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 92.46% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $829,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

