Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 4.9%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 448,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,333,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,730.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.