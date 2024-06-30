Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.
Buhler Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22.
Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of C$71.10 million during the quarter.
About Buhler Industries
Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Buhler Industries
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Buhler Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buhler Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.