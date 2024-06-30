EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 5.1%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 25,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 50,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

EVE Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

EVE Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Free Report ) by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

