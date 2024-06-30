EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 5.1%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 25,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 50,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
EVE Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.