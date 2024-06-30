Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 926,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,550,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $975.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,661,000 after buying an additional 843,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian Solar by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 205,671 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in Canadian Solar by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

