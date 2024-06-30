Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Trading Up 4.6%

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 558,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,031,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Lazard Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,103,000 after buying an additional 152,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 943.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,650,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,063,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

