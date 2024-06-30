Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Shares Up 66.7%

Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 66.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,094,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 604% from the average session volume of 155,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Euromax Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Euromax Resources

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.

