dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.35

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 437420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.03.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58.

(Get Free Report)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.