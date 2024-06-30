Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGLO opened at $22.40 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

