Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 103.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 65.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.78.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 EPS for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

