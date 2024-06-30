Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Grows By 52.7%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 204,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aclarion Price Performance

ACON stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

Aclarion Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.40% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

