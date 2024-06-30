Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Grows By 52.7%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 204,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aclarion Price Performance
ACON stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aclarion has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion
Aclarion Company Profile
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aclarion
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.