Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alset news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,471.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,611,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,269.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 709,516 shares of company stock worth $563,541. 53.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alset alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alset Trading Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Alset has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Recommended Stories

