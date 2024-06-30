Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 19.2% in June

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Antelope Enterprise Price Performance
NASDAQ AEHL opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.
About Antelope Enterprise
