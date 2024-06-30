Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 19.2% in June

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ AEHL opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

