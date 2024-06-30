ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 435,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ABVC stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ABVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 207.72% and a negative net margin of 50,504.00%.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

See Also

