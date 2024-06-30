GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AAPB stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

