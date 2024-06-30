GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Down 42.1% in June

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of AAPB stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile
