iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
AAXJ opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
