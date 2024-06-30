iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

AAXJ opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 818,508 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,523,000 after acquiring an additional 164,310 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,422,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,999,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

