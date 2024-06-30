Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Acasti Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.30. Research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

