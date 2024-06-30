Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Aeries Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeries Technology Price Performance

Shares of AERT stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Aeries Technology has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

