Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 4.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. 798,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,916,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,419.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP raised its position in Sabre by 19.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $9,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

