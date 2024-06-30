Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 18.2% in June

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlantic American Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AAME opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

