Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

